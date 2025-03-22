Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,088 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $218.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.87. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

