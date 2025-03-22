Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,455 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.