Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,455 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

