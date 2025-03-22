Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,761 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Universal Technical Institute worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,417 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 295,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5,347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of UTI stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,911.44. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.