Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAH stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,453,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,253.48. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVAH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

