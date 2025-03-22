Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Red River Bancshares worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 140.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 268.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $409,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $62.13.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

