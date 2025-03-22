Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 42.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 256.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CARE stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $381.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.95. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.