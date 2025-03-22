Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of China Yuchai International worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,345,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 128,509 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CYD stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYD shares. StockNews.com lowered China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Greenridge Global lowered China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

