Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $867,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $128.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.19. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.