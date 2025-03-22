Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $873,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,059,407.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. This represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

