Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $880,000 Stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 769,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 606,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

WNEB stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.71. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.