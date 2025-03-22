Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $896,000 Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.28.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resideo Technologies
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.