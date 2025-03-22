Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $896,000 Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

