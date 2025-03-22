Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $12.78 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $701.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

