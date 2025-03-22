Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 37,820 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,820 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCBP. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.13 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $173.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.56.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

