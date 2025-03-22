Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $154.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

