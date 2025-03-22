Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SunOpta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Stock Down 3.0 %

STKL stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $623.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.90. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In other news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,758. This represents a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

