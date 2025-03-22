Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 39,976 Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 30.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGBD opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGBD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

