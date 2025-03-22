Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Origin Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OBK stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Origin Bancorp Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
