Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,504 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 100,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE UHT opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

