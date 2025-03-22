Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 35,314 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,801,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 43,739 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MEG opened at $14.59 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

