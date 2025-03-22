Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,578 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lesaka Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.82. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lesaka Technologies Profile

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.