Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,532 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 212,792 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

