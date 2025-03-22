Critical Survey: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 28.60% 32.49% 23.52% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Alphabet has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alphabet and Tiga Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $350.02 billion 5.71 $100.12 billion $8.05 20.37 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alphabet and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 10 29 4 2.86 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $210.59, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Alphabet beats Tiga Acquisition on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

