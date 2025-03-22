Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

CW opened at $325.62 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $246.43 and a one year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.26 and its 200-day moving average is $345.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.