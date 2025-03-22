Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

CW opened at $325.62 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $246.43 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

