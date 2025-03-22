Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,768,000. Human Investing LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in NVIDIA by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 416,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

