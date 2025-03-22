CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 99,554 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,952,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,251,000 after buying an additional 181,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

CVBF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.



