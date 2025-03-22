CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 336,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,600,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $351.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.12. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

