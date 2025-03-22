DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DVA opened at $148.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

