Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,778.62. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

