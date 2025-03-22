DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,056,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,076,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,403,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 523,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

