Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.50. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 4,087 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 0.95.
Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.
