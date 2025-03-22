Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Stock Down 100.0 %

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Wolf Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.

