Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OLMA FY2029 Earnings

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.12.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $242.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,928,000. This represents a 4.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

