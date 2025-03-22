Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Everest Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EG opened at $353.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $327.37 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

