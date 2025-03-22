Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 197.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 51.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Down 2.0 %

NGG stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

