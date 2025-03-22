Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,054 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MFG opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.