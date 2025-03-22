Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iris Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 348,864 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. SRN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $15.92.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IREN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

