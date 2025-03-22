Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.80. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $364.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWL. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

