Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.29 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,873.50. This represents a 90.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

