Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 290.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,075,000 after purchasing an additional 494,988 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 279,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,802 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 target price on Napco Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

