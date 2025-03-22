Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,286,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Generac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 487,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

