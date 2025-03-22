Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average is $211.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

