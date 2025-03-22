Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.41. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

