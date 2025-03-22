Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,204,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

