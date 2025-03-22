Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,167 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 120,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $942,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BBN stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

