Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,185. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

