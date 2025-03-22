Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 218.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.51%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
