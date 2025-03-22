Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,238,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,044,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,792,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,773,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WTS opened at $207.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $232.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

