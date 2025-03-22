Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,405,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,659,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 246,993 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,997,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 161,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 139,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $209,239.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at $15,178,806.96. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $415,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,853.80. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,363 shares of company stock worth $2,533,374. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.