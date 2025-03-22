Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

